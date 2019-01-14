ELKO -- Nevada colleges are partnering to bring training to Nevada’s rural farmers and ranchers.
Great Basin College and Western Nevada College Specialty Crop Institute will offer the Elko County Producers Workshop on Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Great Basin College.
Cost is $25, with lunch included in the registration fee. Online registration is available at www.wnc.edu/specialty-crop-institute.
The workshop will explore several topics including recordkeeping from simple paper journals to new cellphone technologies, farmers markets, farm boxes, and sales and marketing. It will also include a producers’ meeting for farmers to bring their questions, challenges and new ideas for brainstorming.
The workshop features three speakers with diverse expertise in agriculture. Farmer Robert Holley of Holley Family Farms in Dayton, Nev., has two decades’ experience in organic farming, including vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb and heritage pork. George Kleeb, management and marketing instructor at Great Basin College, has 28 years’ experience in the banking industry, including commercial and agricultural banking, and manages the college hoop house. Ann Louhela of Western Nevada College provides training and resources to farms and has managed farmers markets and worked for local farms, including managing a farm box program.
The WNC Specialty Crop Institute is an innovative program that provides training for alternative farming methods and crops for high desert agriculture.
For information or to register contact Ann Louhela at 775-423-7565, ext. 2225 or ann.louhela@wnc.edu.
