Elko County residents prepare for Italian trek to fight polio

ELKO -- Longtime Rotarians and Elko County residents Helen Hankins and Michael Mauser are leaving this week to trek from Florence to Rome, Italy. They are walking the 327 miles between these cities to raise awareness and funds for the eradication of polio worldwide.

Polio is an incurable disease that primarily affects children below the age of 5, killing them or crippling them for life. Many remember Rotarians and Elko notables Sarah Sweetwater and Caesar Salicchi. Sarah had contracted polio as a young child and Caesar developed the disease as a young man. Both struggled throughout their lives with the effects of this disease.

Since launching its polio eradication program, PolioPlus, in 1985, Rotary International has contributed more than $2 billion to fight polio, including matching funds from the Gates Foundation, and countless volunteer hours. In 1988, Rotary International formed the Global Polio Eradication Initiative with the World Health Organization, UNICEF, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (The Gates Foundation and GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance later joined.)

Wild poliovirus type 2 was declared eradicated in 2015, and wild poliovirus type 3 was declared eradicated in October 2019. Today, only one strain of wild poliovirus (wild poliovirus type 1) remains in circulation. It is possible that we are only a few years away from eliminating this disease altogether.

Rotarians Hankins and Mauser, members of the Rotary E-Club for Global Action, and Jim Ludwick with the Rotary E-Club in Rotary District 5190 will begin their 28-day trek from Florence to Rome on Sept. 8. With each step toward Rome, they hope to bring Rotary #onestepcloser to the goal of ending polio worldwide.

Six years ago they undertook a similar successful walk to raise funds for polio. They trekked from the French border across 480 miles of northern Spain on the Camino de Santiago de Compostela. Donations to The Rotary Foundation totaled $15,000. With the 2:1 match provided by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Elko Desert Sunrise and Elko Rotary Clubs were key partners in the effort that resulted in $45,000 for the fight to end polio.

Rotarians in Italy are already preparing for the three Americans to arrive. Rotary Clubs in Florence, Assisi, Rome and other locations are planning meetings, dinners and other events.

While Helen, Mike and Jim walk across central Italy and make new Italian Rotary friends, they will post their experiences daily, and other Rotarians from around the world will sponsor related virtual and distance-matching activities to raise awareness and funds. Anyone who wishes to support this effort, can follow them on Instagram or Facebook, or make a contribution at raise.rotary.org/michaelwmauser/fundraiser.