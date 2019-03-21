ELKO -- Although the sage-grouse has not been listed as an endangered or threatened species, this chicken-sized bird is still the source of much discussion. The Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group is offering a chance to experience firsthand this iconic Western bird and learn more about its ecology.
On April 20, participants will travel by van to Ruby Valley to watch male sage-grouse strut on a lek, or strutting ground. The birds only strut early in the morning so the group will leave Elko at 4:30 a.m. Nevada Department of Wildlife and Bureau of Land Management biologists will be on hand to answer questions and a porta-potty will be available.
Spotting scopes will be available and participants are encouraged to bring binoculars.
Following the lek viewing, the group will travel back to the Elko Basque Club to enjoy a brunch prepared by a 4-H group. Biologists will talk about sage-grouse biology and conservation. Hands-on activities will also be available concerning bird management. Participants will receive an event souvenir.
This event is completely free and space is limited, so participants must register by April 15. To reserve a spot, and ask questions, email sage@nnsg.org. For more information, go to Facebook: sage grouse experience, or http://nnsg.org, or call 775-385-8870. Everyone is welcome, including children 12 and older with an accompanying adult.
This event is sponsored by the Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group, Bristlecone Audubon Chapter, Newmont Mining, Barrick Gold, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Nevada Division of Forestry, Friends of the Ruby Mountains, and University of Nevada Cooperative Extension.
