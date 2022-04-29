Elko County School Art Show returns

ELKO – After a pandemic and school lockdowns prevented the annual countywide school art exhibition for the past two years, this year’s show is installed at Northeastern Nevada Museum to showcase the talents of many area students.

A public reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 4 in the upstairs gallery at the museum.

“They are such good little artists this year,” said museum Executive Director and Exhibits Coordinator Lauren Roovaart.

The installation including drawing, photography, graphic arts, collage, ceramics and sculpture will be on display through May 22.

Visitors will likely be thrilled with the imagination these children have. A number of pieces stand out, including several Van Gogh replicas collaboratively made and collaged together. Drawings and paintings are prominent. Even the very young have worked hard putting yarn and other items together on two-dimensional surfaces. The experience is good for a smile and a positive outlook after two years of children and adults being cooped up and kept from their regular routines.

Nicole Swimley, an art teacher at Elko High School, is in charge of the show’s coordination.

“There are hundreds of pieces,” Roovaart said. “”The ribbons are up. Grammar school is not judged, only the high schools. I am telling you, this year there are some talented kids. The teachers are so creative this year. I am impressed.”

