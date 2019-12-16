Elko County School District named to Advanced Placement Honor Roll

Courses must be made available, gatekeeping must stop, and doors must be opened equitably.

Elko County School District is committed to expanding the availability of AP courses among prepared and motivated students of all backgrounds.

“With more students participating and succeeding in AP in this district, more students are getting a head start on college by earning college credit during high school,” said Trevor Packer, senior vice president of AP and Instruction at the College Board.

“We are pleased to honor the teachers and administrators who have worked to clear a path for more students of all backgrounds to advance through AP.”

Helping more students learn at a higher level and earn higher AP scores is an objective of all members of the AP community, from AP teachers to district and school administrators to college professors.

Many districts are experimenting with initiatives and strategies to see how they can expand access and improve student performance at the same time.