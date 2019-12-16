Elko County School District named to Advanced Placement Honor Roll

Elko County School District announced they are one of 250 school districts in the United States named to the College Board’s 10th annual AP District Honor Roll.
“In the Elko County School District, our goal is to provide our students with rigorous and relevant course offerings. Through the use of innovative technology, live interactive classes, and dedicated teachers, we have been able to reach more students across our rural district by providing access to AP courses in even our smallest schools,” said Superintendent Todd Pehrson in a statement.
“This approach has allowed us to increase not only participation in AP courses, but we have also seen a significant increase to our successful completion rates, an increase that any school district would be proud of,” he continued.
To be included on the Honor Roll, Elko County School District had to increase the number of students participating in AP since 2017, while also increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning AP Exam scores of 3 or higher.
Between 2017 and 2019, 31.22 percent more exams were taken by Elko County high school students, with nearly 55 percent more students scoring a 3 or higher, the school district reported.
The Diocese of Las Vegas Education Office was the only other Nevada school named to the AP District Honor Roll.
“Reaching these goals shows that this district is successfully identifying motivated, academically prepared students who are ready for AP,” stated the district in a press release.
For inclusion on the 10th Annual AP District Honor Roll, districts must meet the following criteria:
- Increase participation/access to AP by at least 4% in large districts, at least 6% in medium districts, and at least 11% in small districts;
- Increase or maintain the percentage of American Indian/Alaska Native, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander students taking exams and increase or maintain the percentage of American Indian/Alaska Native, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander students scoring 3+ on at least one AP Exam; and
- Improve or maintain performance levels when comparing the 2019 percentage of students scoring a 3 or higher to the 2017 percentage, unless the district has already attained a performance level at which more than 70% of its AP students earn a 3 or higher.
National data from 2019 show that among American Indian/Alaska Native, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander students with a high degree of readiness for AP, only about half are participating.
The first step to getting more of these students to participate is to give them access.
Courses must be made available, gatekeeping must stop, and doors must be opened equitably.
Elko County School District is committed to expanding the availability of AP courses among prepared and motivated students of all backgrounds.
“With more students participating and succeeding in AP in this district, more students are getting a head start on college by earning college credit during high school,” said Trevor Packer, senior vice president of AP and Instruction at the College Board.
“We are pleased to honor the teachers and administrators who have worked to clear a path for more students of all backgrounds to advance through AP.”
Helping more students learn at a higher level and earn higher AP scores is an objective of all members of the AP community, from AP teachers to district and school administrators to college professors.
Many districts are experimenting with initiatives and strategies to see how they can expand access and improve student performance at the same time.
In 2019, more than 4,000 colleges and universities around the world received AP scores for college credit, advanced placement, or both, and/or consideration in the admissions process. Inclusion in the 10th Annual AP District Honor Roll is based on a review of three years of AP data, from 2017 to 2019, looking across 38 AP Exams, including world language and culture.
When these outcomes have been achieved among an AP student population in which 30 percent or more are underrepresented minority students (American Indian/Alaska Native, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander) and/or 30 percent or more are low-income students (students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch), a symbol has been affixed to the district name to highlight this work.
“We will continue to be innovative in our approach to higher level course offerings and to provide our students with opportunities to continue their academic success,” Pehrson said.
The complete 10th Annual AP District Honor Roll can be found at this link: https://apcentral.collegeboard.org/about-ap/awards/district-honor-roll