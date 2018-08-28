ELKO – Student enrollment was up on the first day of school, according to the Elko County School District.
A physical count released on Tuesday showed an increase of students in 12 schools and a decrease of enrollment in nine schools.
“It looks like we have an increase of a little over 200 students,” said Superintendent Todd Pehrson.
The district reported 9,736 students were in class on the first day of school, 205 more than last year.
Spring Creek Middle School had 77 more students than last year, with Elko High School reporting 51 fewer s tudents.
Jackpot Combined Schools reported no change in their enrollment from 2017.
Pehrson attributed the growth to Spring Creek and early childhood programs, and noted other schools contributing to the increase.
“The district did see growth at many of the city of Elko schools as well,” Pehrson said.
Owyhee Combined School’s numbers were delayed by one day, as the school was closed due to the fire activity and road closure.
