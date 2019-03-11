ELKO – Engineering and science projects are filling up the Elko Convention Center this week for the 37th annual Elko County STEM Fair.
Showcasing science, technology, engineering and mathematics projects, 490 students are competing for prizes and the opportunity to compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Phoenix, Arizona.
The week-long event is open to students throughout Elko County, including those from the Elko County School District, Elko Institute for Academic Achievement, Spring Creek Christian Academy and homeschoolers.
This year’s fair has more engineering projects than last year, said Sandie Braunstadter, co-director of the STEM Fair along with Jennifer Andersen.
“The kids love to do engineering projects,” said Braunstadter. “We have 10 to 12 math projects this year. We also group technology and engineering together so they are judged together.”
Winners of school site fairs, including STEM Fests from Carlin Combined Schools, Northside Elementary and Sage Elementary, contribute to the district-wide fair. Those festivals are also part of a public outreach that connects the students to the community, Braunstadter said.
“Different companies that use STEM come and demonstrate how they use STEM,” she said.
A variety of topics and ideas were prevalent among the high school entries. Among them was one project from a sophomore who wondered if elementary and middle school students could understand a particular abstract algebra concept. Another student looked at a way to improve medical equipment for a disabled person.
Other high school students focused on robotics and technology in their projects. One student created an autonomous maze solving robot, while another pondered how cellphone signals may interfere with avalanche rescue efforts.
Although it seems that to enter the STEM Fair a student must have a complex idea, most projects originated from a simple question based out of curiosity.
“[It’s about] trying to solve some real problems as opposed to replicating demonstrations,” said EHS biology teacher Kristin Birdzell, describing how one student tried to find out how heavy metal poisoning works within a cell’s enzymes.
So what does it take to walk away with a ribbon at the STEM Fair? According to Birdzell and Spring Creek High School physical science teacher Travis Terras, it’s a combination of creativity and a large quantity of data that may either prove or disprove their hypothesis.
“The more stuff they have to work with, the better,” Terras said, adding that it’s not enough for a student to test a theory once and make a determination out of it.
“Having a good sample size is part of your experimental design,” Birdzell said.
It also boils down to clear communication skills, especially in the presentation, Birdzell said. Judges look for originality and good experimental design in the lower grades. However, in the upper grades, judges are “hoping for something unusual.”
With weeks of work out of the way, its now up to the judges to hand out ribbons. For the science teachers who supervised their students’ work, its fun to sit back and watch the kids receive recognition for their efforts, explained Terras.
“It’s really neat to see the work the kids do and to be able to show off,” Terras said. “It’s nice that they get rewarded for it.”
