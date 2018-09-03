Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Benjamin Ballard

Benjamin Ballard receives a $1,000 scholarship from Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise’s Youth Chair Jennifer Back.

ELKO — The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise awarded this year’s Community and Service Scholarship to Benjamin Ballard of Wells.

Benjamin shows outstanding community service involvement, specifically to the well-being of families within his community and outlying areas. Benjamin’s involvement in school activities, clubs, and programs while maintaining an above average GPA made him an exceptional candidate to receive this scholarship opportunity.

The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise wishes Benjamin the best of luck in his endeavors at Brigham Young University, in Provo, Utah, in the fall of 2018.

For additional scholarship information or for more information about the club call 775-397-3828.

