CARSON CITY -- Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero announced the formation of an advisory cabinet made up exclusively of teachers around the state, and including one representative from Elko County School District.
John Tierney has been an educator for more than 30 years, and was the 2016 recipient of the Michael Landsberry Teacher of the Year award.
“Teachers are such an important voice in education and I’m grateful that 21 of them from throughout Nevada are willing to serve in this capacity,” Canavero said. “We learned during the recent development of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act how important stakeholder feedback is during every policy discussion. The State Superintendent’s Advisory Cabinet will provide that same kind of voice in discussions made at the state level about state education goals.”
Three initial topics Canavero has identified are raising achievement of all students, supporting low-performing schools, and addressing recruitment, diversification, and retention of future teachers in the state.
The 21 teachers selected came from 81 applications statewide.
Cabinet members from the Clark County School District include Richard Knoeppel, Brad Evans, Jeffrey Field, Renee Paterson, Mercedes Krause, Deborah Whitt, Kenneth Belknap, Michael Lang, Daniel Liles, Christine Herbert and Jeanine Roser.
Representing their respective school districts are LeAnn Morris, Carson City; Jerri Kerns, Lyon County; Jennifr Grennan, state public charter schools; and Kasey Smith, Pilar Biller, Jennifer Hill, Sara Stewart-Lediard, Jennifer Hoy, and Nicolette Smith for Washoe County.
