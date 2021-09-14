Elko Fair racked up big numbers in attendance, pari-mutuel betting

ELKO -- Over the Labor Day weekend Elko Fair fans enjoyed all that the Elko County Fair has offered in the 100 years of its existence. The Fair has become a traditional event for family, friends and out of town folks, to meet.

The Elko County Fair began in 1920, and has continued yearly, except for three years. One year the Fair was cancelled because of hoof and mouth disease; the second year it was canceled there was not enough funding; and last year, 2020, the fair was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Fair began with the traditional parade at 11 a.m. Friday on Idaho Street. At 1 p.m. the activities at the fairgrounds opened with something for everyone; Horse Races, Stock Horse Competition, and Home Art exhibits for all ages that included sewing, quilting, hobbies & crafts, photography, flowers and garden produce.

The traditional 4-H animals raised by youths between 9 and 18 years old that compete in breeding stock and fat animal competition was organized by the Fair Board this year instead of the UNR Extension service. The animals, beef, sheep, poultry, and goats were judged on Saturday, and the market animals sold at auction on Sunday.

Attendance at the Fair was high, and most fairgoers commented on this fact based on the crowd numbers and hard-to-find parking.