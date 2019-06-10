{{featured_button_text}}
Elko Federal Credit Union awards scholarship to Wells graduate

Wells High School graduate Zane Rodriguez, center, was presented a $1,000 scholarship by Elko Federal Credit Union CEO John Kelly, left, and Erin Budak of EFCU.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – On June 4, Elko Federal Credit Union awarded a 2019 graduate from Wells High School with a $1,000 scholarship to help pay for the cost of higher education.

EFCU presented the scholarship at the high school’s year-end award ceremony to Zane Rodriguez, who also received a football scholarship from Presentation College in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

This is the second year EFCU has provided scholarships to graduating seniors in its service area. Elko Federal Credit Union’s independent scholarship program awards six deserving graduates each with $1,000 scholarships.

The recipients are chosen based on the students’ grade point averages, written essays, letters of recommendation, involvement in extracurricular activities, and more. The program will continue in 2020 and is open to graduating students of Elko, Spring Creek, and Wells High Schools.

