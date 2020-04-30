Elko golf course, tennis courts reopen Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Ruby View Golf Course and the city’s tennis courts will reopen Friday, following a directive signed this week by Gov. Steve Sisolak that relaxes some earlier outdoor recreation restrictions.

Ruby View Golf Course will be open for golf activities beginning at 9 a.m. Proper social distancing is required at all times.

The city has posted Nevada Health Response’s “Best Practices” for golf courses at elkocity.com for review.

Tee times are by reservation only by calling 777-7277.

Public cart rentals are currently unavailable. Private carts are allowed, but only one person per cart (unless residing in the same household).

Except for check-in, the clubhouse remains closed; limited “curbside” services are available.

The governor’s order also relaxed restrictions on tennis and pickle ball courts. Effective May 1, all City of Elko tennis courts will reopen to the public, subject to social distancing requirements.

Pursuant to Emergency Directive 016, no other City of Elko parks and recreation facilities are open at this time.