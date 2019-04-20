{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE, Idaho – An Elko High School graduate has been crowned Miss Idaho Teen America.

Kylie Martin was selected Thursday by pageant judges. She said she was raised in Challis, Idaho, for most of her life where she grew many of her lifelong friends and learned the importance of being a “true” Idahoan.

Martin graduated from Elko High School with the class of 2018. She is currently finishing her freshman year at Idaho State University in the undergraduate Nursing program.

Her running platform for the national competition is “PTSD Awareness in Communities.”

Miss Teen America is an American beauty contest that serves as a training ground for many young girls, many of whom go on to win other titles. Winners have had ongoing columns in Supermodels Unlimited and Pageantry magazines.

The Miss America Teen Nationals will be held July 20 in San Antonio, Texas, at the Lila Cockrell Theater.

