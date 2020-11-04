Elko grad wins Idaho pageant

BOISE, Idaho – Elko High School graduate Kylie Martin of Boise was crowned Miss Idaho Collegiate 2021 at the Hilton Garden Inn Spectrum in Boise.

She will represent the state of Idaho at the national competition in Little Rock, Arkansas on June 19-26, 2021.

A 2018 graduate from EHS, Martin is a junior at Boise State University, obtaining her bachelor’s in Health Studies with an emphasis in biology. She plans to attend medical school.

Martin was born and raised in Idaho until she completed her freshman year of high school. Due to her parents getting laid off from Thompson Creek Mine in Challis, they decided to make the move across state lines.

“I only lived in Nevada for two years, but I will still always consider it home as well,” she said. “I made some really awesome friends and was able to be a part of and get involved in some really cool things in Elko”.

Martin participated in varsity track and varsity volleyball while in Elko. She also did stats for the varsity wrestling team.

Aside from her athletic abilities, Martin struggled a lot from bullying when she was in elementary and junior high.