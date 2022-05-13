Elko High choirs to perform Monday

ELKO -- The Elko High School Performing Arts Department will present a concert on Monday, May 16, 2022 featuring the Chorus & Advanced Choir, as well as the award winning Elko High School Choraliers.

The concert will begin at 6 p.m. in the new Elko High School Performing Arts Building and admission is free.

The choirs will be performing selections that they recently performed at the Elko County School District Choral Festival. The Chorus/Advanced choir and Choraliers received superior rating at that festival.

The Choraliers will also be performing the program they presented in March at Disney’s California Adventure in Anaheim, California.

The concert will be the final concert for the graduating seniors, Class of 2022, and will also be the final concert for Karen Rogers, who will be retiring at the end of the current school year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0