Elko High School Fashion Design & Construction Class donates to Shrine Hospital
Roger MacGregor, Lizvette Banuelos, Citlalli Mata and Reed Moseley participated in the fundraiser.

 Submitted

ELKO — The El-Ko Shrine Club received a generous donation for the Shriners Hospital in Salt Lake City of 31 handmade fleece blankets and $324.50, thanks to Elko High School’s Fashion Design and Construction class.

Materials for the blanket project were purchased with money donated by the school’s FCCLA club, and the monetary donation was collected through the generosity of students and faculty.

Sophomore students Lizvette Banuelos and Citlalli Mata organized the blankets by wrapping them with ribbon and boxing them up to be delivered to the Shriners Hospital.

The El-Ko Shrine Club would like to thank Elko High School for their continued support of the Shriners Hospital in Salt Lake City.

