Elko High School students donate to museum project

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Museum is working on a fundraiser to provide a new exhibit case for Silver, a bald eagle that was shot in Alaska, rehabilitated and released at Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge. The bird was an area favorite and people would drive out to see him. Unfortunately, he was shot again and killed. The museum has displayed Silver since that time.
“As education coordinator at the museum, my goal was to share the story of Silver with as many people as I could reach,” said D’ette Mawson. “With the end of the school year quickly approaching there wasn’t much that could be done in most of the schools. However, when I met with Mr. Wickersham at Elko High School he was very excited about our project. I learned that he had met Silver as a boy just before Silver was shot. He wasn’t sure what could be done in the short time given, but he said he would get some students involved and see what they could come up with.”
A few days later Mawson received an email from Wesley Noren. He and two of his classmates, Morissey Gallagher and Kevin Tuttle, had decided to organize a spare change drive throughout the school. They placed collection cans in all of the advisory classes at the school and told their fellow classmates about Silver.
“When I met with these young men they were enthusiastic about the project and reported that as soon as they set up the cans students began emptying their pockets,” Mawson said. “One week before the end of school Wesley, Morissey and Kevin brought us a little over $500 as a result of their change drive. We want to send a big thank you to these young men and to the students at EHS who so generously donated to Silver’s new exhibit. We hope to see everyone at the champagne reception honoring Silver on August 16.”
Follow the creation of the exhibit and other fundraising programs taking place on Facebook by liking Northeastern Nevada Museum and joining the event “Summer of Silver.” Search #summerofsilver to find the story.
