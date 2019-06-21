April 9
Deborah Barnhart pleaded not guilty to two counts of practicing law without a valid license and was ordered to donate $2,000 to Nevada Legal Services, maintain good conduct and appear in court for a deferred status hearing two years from the sentencing date.
June 3
Andrew Allan Spencer Flint pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of failure to properly maintain travel lane or improper lane change and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $849 in fees and fines.
John Lee Hornback pleaded no contest to failure to wear safety belt or shoulder harness and was ordered to pay $75 in fees and fines.
Stephen Barton McCoy pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of speeding 11-20 mph over the speed limit and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $1,205 in fees and fines.
Michael Morris Petersen pleaded guilty to careless driving and was ordered to pay $245 in fees and fines.
Kandra Nichole Vasquez pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to obstruct a public officer and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
June 10
Jason Ray Scherer pleaded no contest to buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.
June 13
Robert Ballinger pleaded guilty to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, surrender, sell or transfer firearms and pay $340 in fees and fines.
Roland Gary Brown pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 165 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 15 days in jail and pay $1,300 in fees and fines.
June 14
Michael Edward Burton was found guilty of duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or other property and was ordered to pay $1,331.98 in restitution and pay $640 in fees and fines.
Victor Manuel Estrada-Corral pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail, surrender, sell or transfer firearms and pay $675 in fees and fines.
Saileen Marie Grimshaw pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, surrender, sell or transfer firearms and pay $340 in fees and fines.
June 18
Rosita Princess Patino pleaded guilty to making a false statement to obstruct a public officer and was ordered to serve 60 days in jail.
