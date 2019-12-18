Elko Justice Court

Dec. 6
Rainbow Sky Buck pleaded guilty to one count of trespassing and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to serve 90 days in jail and pay $550 in fees and fines.
------
Peter Wilbur Hill pleaded guilty to careless driving and was ordered to pay $890 in fees and fines.
------
Alfredo Uentille pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 17 days in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to break, injure or tamper with vehicle, and was ordered to serve 17 days in jail.
Dec. 9
Michael Johnson pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premise where sold and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Dec. 10
Garrett Don Cooney pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
------
Jeffery Allen Gonzales pleaded no contest to embezzlement and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to pay $275 in restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.
------
Michael Anthony Gonzales pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
------
Anita Estela Jacobo pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
------
Cristian Anthony Jacques pleaded no contest to minor in possession of alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
------
Jose Luis Rios-Bernales pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 54 hours in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 24 days in jail and was ordered to serve six days in jail.
------
Dennis Sweat pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.