ELKO — As muralists descend on downtown for the Elko Mural Expo, the Western Folklife Center will host multiple events in collaboration with Art Spot Reno.
Opening Sept. 16 in the Wiegand Gallery is “Climb Down the Ladder, This Painting is Done: Contemporary Muralists, Outside In,” a group exhibition of works by participating muralists.
These small-scale pieces will be available for purchase through the Gift Shop and will be on display through Dec. 14. The exhibition will have its official kickoff from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 25 at the WFC’s Pioneer Saloon with an opening reception and artist welcome party.
“Climb Down the Ladder” features 20 local and international artists.
“This exhibition is a sampling of contemporary work by artists who normally create in a grand scale,” says Eric Brooks, Creative Director of Art Spot Reno and curator of “Climb Down the Ladder.” “The contrast between large and small will tell a more complete story of their talent, while allowing the viewer greater insight to the artistic process.”
You have free articles remaining.
Featured artists include Elko artist Simone Turner, who uses recycled skateboard decks as her canvas; Dr. Chip Thomas from the Navajo Nation in Arizona, who will show pieces from his screen printing collection; Reno-based Nathaniel Benjamin, whose surrealistic linocuts bridge the spiritual and carnal; and Stephane Cellier, who splits his time between Nevada and France, creating atmospheric oil paintings. These artists and more featured in “Climb Down the Ladder” are on the leading edge of experimentation and expression in contemporary art.
As part of the exhibition, visitors can also experience the Reno Street Art Project, a virtual reality tour of Reno’s murals, presented by University Libraries from the University of Nevada, Reno. Explore a 3D, computer-simulated map of Reno’s mural scene and discover over 100 art installations while wearing a VR headset.
There will be a screening of the film “Road to Colossus” by Erik Burke, one of the Elko Mural Expo artists, at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar Theater. “Road to Colossus” chronicles a bicycle journey uncovering outsider art in the state of Nevada and features Russell “buZ blurr” Butler, who has adorned thousands of rail cars across North America with his graffiti art. There will be a discussion session with the artist and director after the film. The film is free and open to the public.
The activities at the Western Folklife Center are just a few of the exciting things happening around town for the Elko Mural Expo. Artists will be busy constructing their murals day and night from Sept. 26-29, and the public is encouraged to watch them work their magic and participate in the creation and celebration of culture and community.
The Elko Mural Expo and “Climb Down the Ladder, This Painting is Done: Contemporary Muralists, Outside In” are supported by Art Spot Reno, Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board and Nevada Arts Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.