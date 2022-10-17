Elko mural honors Indigenous tribes

ELKO – A colorful new mural that will be seen by millions of people driving on Interstate 80 through Elko pays homage to the 10 Indigenous tribes of northern Nevada.

Through its symbols, travelers and locals alike will have the opportunity to learn about the values of the Newe and Numa people, thanks to the art project funded by Nevada Gold Mines.

Artist Micqaela Jones, who was born in Ely and raised in Owyhee on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation, often uses the coyote, hummingbird and other symbols in her stylized paintings. But this was the first time she has painted a mural.

“It’s brought a lot of awareness to our area and our Indigenous communities, and that for me has been such an honor,” she said Oct. 14 at a ceremony marking completion of the artwork painted on a City of Elko water tank.

‘The hummingbird, for me, has always represented my grandmother,” Jones said. “She was taken as a young girl to Stewart (Indian School).”

Jones said she was grateful for having the opportunity to do something that her grandmother could not have had the chance to do, “so I dedicate that to her but also all of the Indigenous survivors and those that didn’t survive.”

Descendants of the Newe and Numa now mostly live on reservations scattered across the state – including the Elko Band Colony that lies on either side of I-80 just a few blocks west of the new mural. Jones is an enrolled Te-Moak, which is one of the tribes of Western Shoshone.

Outgoing NGM director Greg Walker said the idea of putting together a mural to celebrate Native American culture came up last year. The mining company was able to get the Nevada Department of Transportation on board as well as the City of Elko, which owns the water tank.

“Learning a little bit about Native American culture was really special to me,” said Walker, who will soon be returning to his homeland of Australia.

Jones said she appreciated when Nevada Gold Mines approached her about the project but at first she was reluctant to attempt it.

“I’ve near painted a mural before,” she said, and “I’ve been an artist for 21 years.”

But she saw the importance of connecting tribal communities through the work. And her husband, Alex Crouch, convinced her she could do it.

The scaffolding went up in August, and it quickly became a project that involved the whole family. Crouch, who builds furniture for a living, explained how her concept could be fleshed out like her regular paintings and then scaled up one inch to one foot on the curved surface of the tank.

“We had all of our (five) kids working on it and my 24-year-old son and his wife flew up from Mexico to help us,” he said. “It was way more work than we thought it would be,” but he was glad Jones accepted the challenge to push her artwork to a new level.

“The outpouring from the community has been amazing,” Jones said.

The mural is about 10 miles east of the California Trail Interpretive Center, which has its own displays telling the story of the tribes’ history and lifestyle in what is now called the Great Basin.

“Europeans and Americans committed numerous atrocities against the Numa and Newe, including the decimation of their natural habitats and sacred sites; indiscriminate murder and enslavement of their peoples; and mass land theft,” says one of the exhibits. “Regardless of the heinous acts against them, the Newe and Numa peoples have remained remarkably resilient. Even to this day, both groups are continuing to fight for those treaty rights broken by the U.S., the protection of their sacred sites, the revival of their language and cultural practices, and for the United States’ recognition of their sovereignty.”

Some of those conflicts have been with mining companies that now employ thousands of people in the region, including many with native ancestry.

“We are very pleased to support a project that enhances the visibility of the local tribes and the Native American culture in the region,” said NGM’s new executive director Peter Richardson, who is from northern Sweden.

“Coming here to Elko I look forward to learning more about the Native American culture and further developing our partnership,” he told the small group gathered to celebrate completion of the mural.

Elko Band Council Chairman Danena Ike said the mural is “truly an inspiration to all of us.” She said Jones “paints the fierceness, the beauty and our survival in the Great Basin.”

The dominant figure in the mural is the coyote, which Ike said represents surviving on the land “as our Native people have since our creation.”

“The red rose symbolizes us, the Newe, the Shoshone people. Several red roses are painted in the mural that we the Newe and Numa will continue to multiply and flourish,” Ike added.

“Thank you Micqaela for creating this mural that illustrates the Native people, the beauty that surrounds us, and the freedom we live each day, with hope for the future,” she said. “Thank you Nevada Gold Mines for making this possible.”