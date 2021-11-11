Elko native serves at Naval Hospital in Pacific Northwest

BREMERTON, Wash. – Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Aquino, a native of Elko, joined the U.S. Navy nine years ago and now serves as a hospital corpsman at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command and Naval Hospital in Bremerton, Washington.

“My little brother was a Marine, and I was wishy washy with what I wanted to do,” said Aquino. “I was in college for three years, and I changed my major every single year. I had wanted to be in the medical field and when my little brother got back from his first tour in Afghanistan he looked at me and said, ‘Why don’t you join and be a corpsman and we can be out in the field together?’ I knew that I wanted to finish my education and that the Navy provided educational benefits, but I also wanted to be able to travel. This was the best opportunity for me to accomplish all of those goals.”

Aquino attended Elko High School and graduated in 2007. Today, she uses skills and values similar to those found in Elko.

“The ability to adapt has been the biggest benefit of where I grew up,” said Aquino. “Elko might be my hometown, but we moved very frequently. Being able to change locations, groups of friends, and scenery provided me with the ability to adapt and be flexible but also understand that not everyone is brought up that way. So, there’s also understanding.”

These lessons have helped Aquino while serving at Navy Hospital Bremerton.

NMRTC Bremerton is comprised of military civilians supporting NHB. The command supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness providing medical support and ensuring service members are ready to deploy.

NHB was established in 1897. It was relocated to the present location in 1980, where it has been for the last 40 years. In 2001 a $24 million expansion project on the site was completed adding a family care center wing, pharmacy, medical records, immunization clinic, and health promotion and wellness center.

During the spread of COVID-19 the hospital staff established highly effective and well-coordinated public health efforts, ensuring a unified response across Navy Region Northwest by establishing a drive-through screening process and triage for all local beneficiaries.

Serving in the Navy means Aquino is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“We’re located all over the world and we have so many specialists that contribute to national security,” said Aquino. “We all serve for one purpose and that’s to keep America safe.”

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.

“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”

Aquino and other sailors have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I’m most proud of being able to put an entire walk-in contraceptive clinic with my team,” said Aquino. “The rear admiral from Navy Medical Forces Pacific came down. He recognized our clinic for a job well done and superior leadership for process improvement implementation.”

As Aquino and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions to support national defense, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“It’s really all about service to others,” added Aquino. “It’s not just in service to our country, but it’s in service for our peers, our teammates, and our community.”

