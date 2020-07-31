Elko native writes children’s book on coronavirus

“It occurred to me that all these kids have been asking their parents about viruses and most of these people probably haven’t heard about viruses since their sophomore biology class in high school,” Margolis said.

Margolis is a science education advocate and she was happy that people were actually asking questions about a field she is passionate about.

Margolis grew up with geologist parents and loves scientific books, and especially those with sidebars.

“There was a story but you could always learn more,” Margolis said about sidebar information in publication.

The book she wrote has numerous illustrations about viruses and how they replicate, but she has also included historical and technological information on virology in sidebars.

“Most kids, and people in general, can understand a lot more science than we give them credit for, especially if you explain it to them simply,” Margolis said.

Margolis said she wrote the book in 36 hours. She later found an illustrator, Emily Morin, who was also a Dartmouth student. Inside the book a variety of viruses are illustrated, including COVID-19.