Elko PA Troy Eden delivers commencement to UNR Med PA graduates

"We set out to establish a world-class program and our second graduating class represents that success," Lauf said. "Our celebration was kept small as we emerge from the pandemic, but it doesn't diminish their accomplishments and the immense pride we have in our PA graduates."

UNR Med Dean Thomas L. Schwenk, M.D., said the School of Medicine has a strong foundation under which the PA program was built.

"UNR Med's PA Studies Program is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our School of Medicine, our University, our community partners and our state to make a PA Studies program a reality for northern Nevada," said Schwenk. "This high impact program is seeing great successes under the leadership of Brian Lauf, and the exemplary faculty and curriculum that is producing PAs who are prepared to enter practice immediately after graduation."

With graduating PA students stepping into their roles at a most vital time in health care, Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, Timothy Baker, M.D., spoke to the graduates about the challenges facing today's PA graduates as a result of the pandemic, thanked students for their dedication, and encouraged them as they take the next step in their careers as physician assistants.