ELKO – Dr. Kevin Dinwiddie has retired after caring for at least 10,000 young patients over the course of 24 years of practice in Elko.
“Many were from birth through about 18,” the pediatrician said on Aug. 12 as he continued efforts to preserve medical records, although he stopped seeing patients at the end of June. “Going through records brings back memories.”
He said the estimate of 10,000 patients came from his office, and he believes it is pretty close.
Dinwiddie said he is “very grateful for all the support from all the patients and their parents. It’s why I stayed. I am not moving. I love it here.”
Prior to his time in Elko, the doctor worked 12 years in Reno, including five years in pediatric critical care.
This adds up to 36 years as a pediatrician.
Although he retired from his practice, he said he and his wife Lisa are keeping their home in Lamoille, and the doctor said he plans to improve the Lamoille property, travel, spend more time with family and do more hiking and biking.
“Just this week I did the Ruby Crest Trail. That was always on my bucket list,” Dinwiddie said.
Elko County Commissioners honored Dr. Dinwiddie last week with a plaque in recognition of his many years of service to patients in the county, and Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital’s chief executive officer, Steve Simpson, told commissioners about the doctor.
He said Dinwiddie began in practice in Elko in May of 1995, and over 22 of those years he has proctored numerous medical, nursing and nurse practitioner students, “some of which are practicing in our community.”
Simpson said the doctor has been active in the community and has been a member of the Sunrise Rotary since March 2006, serving as president this year.
Dinwiddie also has traveled to India several times over the past several years to serve on medical missions for all ages, Simpson said.
The hospital is leading the search for more physicians, including pediatricians, to come to Elko, and Dinwiddie said he has “confidence they will get some new doctors who are very good.
I think the hospital is doing a good job in recruiting pediatricians.”
Dinwiddie came to Elko when the old Elko General Hospital was still in operation.
The doctor said he was on the hospital board for “a number of years.” Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is owned by LifePoint Health.
Dinwiddie’s office will formally shut down at the end of this month.
The office is only open 8 a.m. to noon weekdays and former patients or their parents should call before coming in to obtain medical records.
The office number is 775-738-4477.
Records not picked up by patients or forwarded to another doctor will be held by Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. Dinwiddie said pediatric records by law must be saved for 23 years.
