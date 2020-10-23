 Skip to main content
Elko pets of the week
Elko pets of the week

ELKO — Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s two Pets of the Week.

Male cat No. 45942434 is approximately 1 year old. He is a beautiful solid gray color with big, green eyes. He is affectionate and wants to be your new best friend.

The German shorthaired pointer, No. 45947109, is also a male and on the young side of 3 years old. He is friendly and handsome, but needs a new owner to go slow with him so that he can develop some trust and confidence.

Both will be neutered, microchipped and rabies-vaccinated before adoption. Call the Elko Animal Shelter, 777-7333, to ask questions and to set up an appointment to meet the animal that you are interested in adopting.

Please look on elkocity.com/Animal Shelter to see all the animals that are available for adoption. If you have questions or want to make an appointment to meet any of them, call 777-7333.

“Please stay well and think about how much a pet will improve your quality of life, especially in these difficult times,” said shelter director Karen Walther.

Pets of the Week
Pets of the Week

ELKO — The Elko Animal Shelter has two Pets of The Week, a young male Boxer mix (No. 35873156) and an even younger male cat (No. 45891202).

