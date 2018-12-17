ELKO — The two FIRST Lego League Robotic teams from the Elko Institute for Academic Achievement competed at the Northern Nevada Qualifier at Pine Middle School, Reno on Dec. 8. Both teams earned the opportunity to advance to the Northern Nevada Championship which will be held Jan. 26 at the University of Nevada, Reno.
The EIAA robotics program is part of FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology). FIRST was founded in 1989 and has four levels, allowing kids the opportunity to grow up in FIRST activities.
FIRST engages kids in kindergarten through high school in exciting research and robotics programs that help them become science and technology leaders. In addition, through the values of “Gracious Professionalism” (fierce competition and mutual gain are not separate) and “Cooperition” (unqualified kindness and respect during fierce competition) kids also are transformed into well-rounded contributors to society.
The founder, Dean Kamen, “wants to compete for the hearts and minds of kids with the excitement of the Super Bowl.”
At EIAA there are two FIRST Lego League Teams (grades 4-8) and five FIRST Lego League Jr. Teams (grades K-3) serving approximately 40 students.
Each year FIRST creates a challenge that is broadcast worldwide. This year the challenge is “First Launch” and the teams are researching and solving problems related to space travel.
The FLL Jr. challenge is “Mission Moon” where they are exploring some of the challenges associated with living on the Moon. The FLL team challenge is “Into Orbit” and they are building a robot to perform tasks associated with space travel while researching to solve a real physical or social problem associated with long duration space exploration.
EIAA Roboyotes 1.0 team members are Zoya Myers, Patrick Aldridge, Dante Kirkham, Tayler Rexroad, Daniel Bennett and Anthony Trujillo. EIAA Robyotes 2.0 team members are Ryelund Plummer, Caden Crane, Mason Kibbe, Mackinley Mutama, Theo Arthaud and Zoe Lopez.
Both Roboyote teams are coached by Vida Myers, Matthew Shedd and Brandolyn Thran.
