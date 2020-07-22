× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elko Garden Club

Elko has been experiencing a heat wave over the past several days. The Elko Garden Club has hot weather tips on gardening in our area. You can read excerpts from David Salman’s blog post “Keeping Your Landscape Healthy in the Heat” on their Facebook site.

Gallery Openings

Despite coronavirus restrictions, two local galleries have new exhibits for the public to visit. The Wiegand Gallery at 711 Railroad St. is showing Native American artist Jack Malotte. Malotte’s work focuses on nature and his native culture. Clearly Nevada Inc. at 524 Commercial St. is showing work by LeRay Reese and other area artists. Find more info on Elko Arts and Culture's Facebook page.

Watch a video of Marinna Mori

Marinna Mori lives on a ranch north of town. She has been studying music with her grandfather Ken Harriman over the past few years and has made a name for herself during the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering. Watch her perform a 1975 classic piece written by Michael E. Burton on the Western Folklife Center's Facebook page.

Virtual Fitness Week with GBC

Great Basin College Fitness Center is hosting a week of free classes from Aug. 10-14 on Zoom. Class times vary and include Zumba, strength training, yoga, and boot camp. Message the center on Facebook for the Zoom link.

Mini Western History Lessons

Executive Director Jan Petersen is providing snippets of western history on the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum Facebook page. In this segment she shows the rawhide braiding artwork of Ernie Morris. This particular piece is on loan from the collection of local artist James Shoshone.

