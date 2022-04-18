 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko School District to present Board with new economics textbook selection

Elko County School District

ELKO — Beginning the 2022-2023 school year, Nevada high school seniors will be required to take one-half credit of Economics.

In response to the recent graduation requirement set forth by the Nevada Department of Education, the Elko County School District assembled a team of social studies instructors and administrators to select the District’s new Economics textbook.

The committee has selected the textbook “Economics: Principles in Action, 2022.”

Described as “a multi-dimensional program designed to help students of all abilities achieve fundamental understanding of core economic principles,” the textbook is based on key concepts from the 20 content standards of the National Council on Economic Education.

The public is able to view copies of the textbook during business hours at the Elko County School District Central Office. A feedback form will be made available upon viewing.

The textbook will be presented to the Board of Trustees for possible adoption during the April 26 regularly scheduled Board meeting.

