Fred Oberding

Fred Oberding performs an arm curl on July 27, 2018, during the Elko Senior Games weightlifting event at Performance Athletic Center.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO — The 18th annual Elko Senior Games are scheduled for July 24-28.

Elko Senior Games are for anyone between the ages of 50 and 100.

Competitors may participate in Horseshoes, Darts, Basketball shoot, Table Tennis, Tennis, Billiards, Bowling, Swimming, River Walk, Bicycling, Weightlifting, Track & Field events, Pickleball, Pistol Shooting and coming back this year Novice HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training). Also being added is a new event, Indoor Archery.

Gold, Sliver and Bronze medals are presented to competitors in incremented age groups of five (50-54, 55-59, 60-64, etc).

Registration may be made by picking up a registration form at The Terrace, GBC Athletic Center, Full Range Physical Therapy or at the walk-in registration day at the Terrace on July 24. A individual may also register on the day of the event.

Cost to participate is $15 plus $2 for each event prior to July 17. After July 17 the cost is $20 for registration and $2 for each event.

For more information call Jenny at 801-671-7857 or visit www.elkoseniorolympics.com.

