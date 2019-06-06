ELKO – When Hannah Hill walked into her biology class on the first day of her sophomore year at Elko High School, she was sure she wouldn’t like it.
Hill even told her teacher, Kristin Birdzell, that she was not a fan of science.
“She told me very early on, ‘I don’t like science, just so you know,’” Birdzell recalled.
As Hill prepares to receive her diploma Friday night on Warrior Field, she is also preparing for her first semester at the University of Montana in Missoula to study wildlife biology in their honors college.
So what changed Hill’s mind from plans of being an English or history teacher to wanting to work in the field as a wildlife researcher?
It started with Hill’s newfound appreciation for science -- particularly biology -- that increased that year thanks to Birdzell’s approach to the subject.
“It just wasn’t my thing,” Hill explained. “And then slowly throughout the year, she made it pretty interesting compared to what I experienced beforehand. Not that I didn’t like my other teachers or anything. I was not good at earth or physical science.”
But biology was different, and Hill felt she was “pretty decent at it from the beginning.” The next year, to accumulate college credit, Hill said she took advanced placement biology and “did better than I expected to do.”
At that point, Hill had thought of teaching biology. Then in her junior year, she participated in Hawkwatch International, where she and some other students hiked into the Goshute Mountains outside of Wendover to meet field research scientists and count the migration patterns of raptors and other birds.
Seeing “cool, young kids on the top of a mountain doing what they love ... just doing research. [They were] not in lab coats in a lab doing strict studies,” gave Hill another perspective of being a wildlife biologist.
“They were all very laid back and nice and wanted to help us learn,” Hill said.
Seeing the enthusiasm from other biologists helped Hill modify her desire to teach, she explained. Part of her joy in AP biology came as she tutored classmates to help them understand the concepts.
“I liked helping others get it once I had it, and I realized it’s something I could do my entire life. Now I don’t think it will necessarily be in that classroom setting, but a similar style of helping other people understand what I understand about biology.”
For her senior year, Hill wanted to take one more class from Birdzell and chose zoology. Studying animals through dissection help Hill decide her major.
“Doing dissections this year, I decided I just want to do biology,” Hill said. “My major will specifically teach me to look at animal populations in the wild … basically managing wildlife, helping them to survive everything that’s happening in the environment.”
In addition to her biology studies, Hill participated in extracurricular activities including Pep Club, Mu Alpha Theta, speech and debate, and the National Honor Society. Off-campus, Hill is a dancer with the Basque dance club Ardi Baltza and will travel the day after graduation to dance at a festival.
“I graduate and then hit the road,” Hill laughed. “It doesn’t slow down much in my life.”
Hill graduates from EHS with a possible 4.79 GPA, five AP college credits, the Triple E Award, and the STEM student award that took into account her achievements in biology and calculus.
As Hill looks to the future, she is open to seeing where her degree in wildlife biology will take her, but having fulfillment and satisfaction in that career will be her main goal.
“Even if it’s not what I think I want right now [or] I end up liking something completely different,” she said, “I think I prioritize being happy in my career over a specific location.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.