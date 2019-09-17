{{featured_button_text}}
Ester Quilici and Nicolle Wallace

Ester Quilici of Vitality Unlimited and Vitality Integrated Programs stands next to Nicolle Wallace, NBC political analyst, at the National Council for Behavioral Health in Washington, D.C., this week.  

 VITALITY UNLIMITED

WASHINGTON D.C. – Representatives from Vitality Integrated Programs attended Capitol Hill Day in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 17.

Ester Quilici, CEO and COO; and Dorothy Dexter, CFO of Vitality Unlimited and VIP, took part in the event hosted by the National Council for Behavioral Health that included a presentation by the Public Policy Institute with keynote speaker Nicolle Wallace, NBC political analyst.

Quilici also participated in a behavioral health video to discuss her experiences as one of the first nationwide organizations to open a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.

Although the video required her to miss the presentation, Quilici was promised to meet and take a picture with Wallace, according to a press release from Vitality Unlimited.

It is not known when the video will be released.

For more information on Capitol Hill Day and the National Council for Behavioral Health go to https://www.thenationalcouncil.org.

