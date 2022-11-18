Elks announce Hoop Shoot winners

ELKO -- Great Basin Elks No. 1472 hosted its local Hoop Shoot competition on Nov. 12 at Adobe Middle School. First place winners will advance to the District competition in Austin, Nevada, in January.

First place winner in the 10-11 age group is Julian Rodriquez, who completed 23 out of 25 free throw shots.

First place winner in the 12-13 age group was Hunter Smartt, who completed 22 out of 25 free throw shots. Valentin Kulisek placed second and Ander Aranguena third.

Great Basin Elks expresses special thanks to Adobe Middle School Principal Emily Nielson for allowing them to use the gym; KELK and KHIX radio stations and Chamber of Commerce for communicating the Hoop Shoot; the 10 contestants, their families and the 16 Great Basin Elks volunteers.

GB Elks wish the best of luck to Julian and Hunter at the District competition.