Ely 10K raises money for foundation

ELY — For a second consecutive year, Nevadans came together to remember an incredible young lady and advocate for a great cause.

The second annual Lauren Elizabeth Foundation 10K took place on Sept. 25 at the Success Loop in the Schell Mountain Range outside of Ely. In total, the event attracted 27 participants — more than double from last year’s event — and raised nearly $22,000 thanks to participants and non-participant donations.

Funds raised benefit the Lauren Elizabeth Foundation, which supports spay, neutering, and immunization programs, as well as rescue and rehoming for animals in rural Nevada.

The foundation is named in honor of Lauren Elizabeth Ashton, who passed away in September 2018 at the hands of addiction and mental illness. Throughout her difficult journey, her service dog Ivy was among her most loyal and biggest supporters for eight-plus years.

Today, her parents, Jennifer and Rod Ashton, along with her brother Jordan Buckley Ashton, carry forward her love for animals and related causes.

For more information on The Lauren Elizabeth Foundation or to donate, visit laurenelizabethfoundation.com or contact info@laurenelizabethfoundation.com.

