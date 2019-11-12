Ely downwinders offered screening

LAS VEGAS — Personnel from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Medicine’s Nevada Radiation Exposure Screening and Education Program will offer free medical screenings Nov. 14-15 at William B. Ririe Hospital and Rural Health Clinic in Ely.

Screenings are by appointment only.

Individuals who were affected by U.S. atmospheric nuclear testing (1951-1962) are eligible to participate, including downwinders, onsite participants and uranium industry workers. In Nevada, downwind counties include White Pine, Eureka, Lander, Lincoln, Nye and portions of Clark. Certain Utah and Arizona counties are also considered downwind.

Each RESEP clinic offers an array of services aimed at improving the health and knowledge of Nevadans who were exposed to radiation, including a complete physical exam, fecal occult blood test, select lab services and periodic X-rays.

NV RESEP also provides free assistance with filing claims under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. Downwinders or their surviving family members can file a claim for $50,000 if they were diagnosed with certain cancers.

Unless amended by Congress, RECA sunsets on July 9, 2022. Any claims should be filed well before this deadline to ensure they are accepted.