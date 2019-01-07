Try 1 month for 99¢

ATCHISON, Kan. -- Emily Andreozzi of Elko has earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in both Theology and Secondary Education at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

The college graduated 67 students at the semester break, including seven with MBA degrees.

Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named one of America's Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide.

The college prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship.

