Ethnic diversity at the Gathering

ELKO – The National Cowboy Poetry Gathering began highlighting the American cowboy in the 1980s. Later events brought in herders from other international regions, sharing their professional and folkloric threads.
Those who have visited from the far corners of the world include the “gauchos” from Argentina, “guardians” from Southern France, “butteri” from Italy, “csikos” from Hungary and aherding groups from Mongolia, Australia, the British Isles, Colombia, Brazil and Mexico.
Another opportunity arose to highlight the Basque, an ethnic group which has been immersed in the sheep and cattle industry locally for many years.
Many of them stayed, creating a home away from home in the Elko area and surrounding West.
The 34th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, which took place in 2017, honored the contemporary heritage these people brought to Northern Nevada.
“Bertsolaritza,” a poetic art form common in the Basque land, was presented during the festival. During a performance, two “bertsoloaris” improvise and share verse in the Euskara language. The two joust with each other to gain the most admiration from the audience.
Mailalen Lujanbio Zugasti, a notable bertsolari from the Old Country performed in Elko during the 2017 Gathering.
“The Italian cultural exchange is part of the Western Folklife Center’s ongoing effort to build understanding among herding cultures worldwide,” said former Executive Director Charlie Seemann in 2013.
The “butteri,” Italian cowboys, were a highlight of the 29th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.
Last year the Western Folklife Center chose to highlight a herding culture not from abroad, but a unique and underrepresented sub-culture in our own country, the Black cowboy.
“We’ve always had the Black cowboy woven into the programming off and on over 36 years, but it was definitely time to bring attention to their historic and contemporary contributions,” said Meg Glaser, artistic director for the Western Folklife Center.
According to Smithsonian Magazine, Black cowboys have been common throughout the history of the U.S. In fact, estimates show that one in four cowboys were Black.
Other cultures and sub-cultures may appear in future as staff at the Western Folklife Center work toward bringing both variety and quality to Elko, known as the last true “cowboy town.”
“We always have a pretty big list of ideas percolating about potential areas of interest that we want to investigate,” said WFC Executive Director Kristin Windbigler. “We pick one of them each year and we dig in.”