Ethnic diversity at the Gathering

Mailalen Lujanbio Zugasti, a notable bertsolari from the Old Country performed in Elko during the 2017 Gathering.

“The Italian cultural exchange is part of the Western Folklife Center’s ongoing effort to build understanding among herding cultures worldwide,” said former Executive Director Charlie Seemann in 2013.

The “butteri,” Italian cowboys, were a highlight of the 29th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.

Last year the Western Folklife Center chose to highlight a herding culture not from abroad, but a unique and underrepresented sub-culture in our own country, the Black cowboy.

“We’ve always had the Black cowboy woven into the programming off and on over 36 years, but it was definitely time to bring attention to their historic and contemporary contributions,” said Meg Glaser, artistic director for the Western Folklife Center.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, Black cowboys have been common throughout the history of the U.S. In fact, estimates show that one in four cowboys were Black.

Other cultures and sub-cultures may appear in future as staff at the Western Folklife Center work toward bringing both variety and quality to Elko, known as the last true “cowboy town.”