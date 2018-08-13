ELKO – For the Basque people, the bombing of Guernica more than 80 years ago remains an indelible moment in their history.
On April 26, 1937, the town in the province of Biscay in Spain was bombed by Nazi Luftwaffe planes acting on orders from Spain’s General Francisco Franco. Since then, the tragedy has been retold in art, literature and documentaries.
Now, the Ruby Mountain Ardi Baltza Kontalari will tell the story through a series of dances set to firsthand accounts of the bombing in “Etxea: Memoirs of Gernika,” at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 inside the theater at the Northeastern Nevada Museum.
Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the museum’s front desk, or from a member of Ardi Baltza Kontalari.
Hannah Hill, Kiaya Memeo, Francie Mendive, Jennifer Obieta and Olivia Rice – members of Ardi Baltza Kontalari– have already performed “Etxea” in Gooding, Idaho, and at the North American Basque Organization conference in Winnemucca in June.
In Basque, Ardi Baltza means “black sheep,” and Kontalari means “storyteller.”
“That’s what we strive to be, storytellers,” Mendive said of their name and their aim to deliver a message through the group’s performance art.
Taking on the subject of Guernica is something Ardi Baltza Kontalari was willing to do in order to educate younger Basques, Memeo said.
Although “these historical events are tragic … it’s very important for the younger generations to remember,” she said.
Eight decades after 250 civilians died in the historic town, the event is still significant to the Basque people, Ardi Baltza Kontalari and their families, said Mendive.
“It’s important to our families, our history and our culture because this was a massive defining moment,” Mendive said. The people were “absolutely terrorized. They were an innocent group of people … but Franco wanted them out, so from there it escalated with the bombing of Guernica.”
Through the performance of “Etxea,” the resiliency of the Basque people is also recognized, Mendive explained.
“Our goal through telling the story is to prove to everyone, whether you’re an American or from the Basque country, we’re not gone. We’re still here. Franco didn’t win,” Mendive said.
Memeo advises parental discretion for younger audience members due to the graphic nature of the production.
“We read actual eyewitness testimonies to the bombing of Guernica,” Memeo said. “It’s not just a dance performance.”
It could also be the final one, as “Etxea” may be retired after the Aug. 18 performances, Memeo added.
“This will most likely be our last show, and we are in the works of producing a new one,” she said.
Two days before to the performance of “Etxea,” Memeo and other members of Ardi Baltza Kontalari will present a Brown Bag History talk at noon Aug. 16 in the museum theater, discussing the history of the Basque culture and the importance of Basque heritage in Elko. Admission is free and the audience is encouraged to bring a sack lunch.
For more information, or for tickets to “Etxea: Memoirs of Gernika,” call the museum at 738-3418.
