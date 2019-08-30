EUREKA -- The Eureka County Jr. Livestock Show and Sale Committee hosted the annual event during the fair on August 9-10. There were 29 exhibitors for the show. The results of the show and market animal sale are as follows:
Market Swine, sponsored by Elko Federal Credit Union and American Ag Credit: Grand: Katee Madsen, Reserve: Gillian Urton, Blue Ribbons: Dillion Baker, Brooklyn Young, Thomas Voges, Wyatt Madsen, Chase Anderson, Danny Duval, Austin Duval, and James Duval.
Market Steers, sponsored by Julian Tomera Ranches and American Ag Credit: Grand: George Reed, Reserve: Riley Urton, Blue Ribbons: Julian Reed, Jack Wines, Cash Bullock, Cayden Bullock.
Market Lambs, sponsored by Total Eye Care and American Ag Credit: Grand: MaKenzie Voges, Reserve: Jace Young, Blue: Jayden Buchanan, Heather Hubbard, Karlie Young, Red: Ronan Allen, Lauryn Avey.
Senior Swine Showmanship, Sponsored by Silver Creek Ranch: Grand: Wyatt Madsen, Reserve: Brooklyn Young, Blue: James Duval.
Intermediate Swine Showmanship, sponsored by Read and Powell: Grand: Gillian Urton, Reserve: Kate Madsen, Blue: Chase Anderson, Danny Duval, Austin Duval.
Junior Swine Showmanship, sponsored by Palisade Ranch: Grand: Thomas Voges, Reserve Grand: Dillion Baker, Blue: Claudia Covarrubias.
Peewee Swine Showmanship, sponsored by Pioneer Urgent Care: Grand: Gabriel Covarrubias.
Gilt class: Grand: Thomas Voges.
Feeder Swine: Grand: Claudia Covarrubias.
Senior Beef Showmanship, sponsored by DJ’s Diner: Grand: Riley Urton.
Intermediate Beef Showmanship, sponsored by DJ’s Diner: Grand: Jack Wines, Reserve: George Reed, Blue: Cayden Bullock.
Junior Beef Showmanship, sponsored by DJ’s Diner: Grand: Julian Reed, Reserve: Cash Bullock.
Peewee Beef Showmanship, sponsored by Julian Tomera Ranches: Grand: Hugh Reed.
Bottle Calf Class: Grand: Jack Wines, Reserve: Julian Reed, Blue: Cayden Bullock.
Senior Sheep Showmanship, sponsored by Dr. Kevin Dinwiddie: Grand: Riley Urton, Reserve: Heather Hubbard, Blue: Karlie Young.
Intermediate sheep showmanship, sponsored by Copenhaver and McConnell: Grand: Makenzie Voges, Reserve: Gillian Urton, Blue: Jace Young, Geroge Reed, Lauryn Avey.
Junior Sheep Showmanship, sponsored by Ruby Mountain Spring Water: Grand: Thomas Voges, Reserve: Jayden Buchanan, Blue: Julian Reed, Ronan Allen.
Peewee Sheep showmanship, sponsored by Julian Tomera Ranches: Grand: Hugh Reed.
Ewe Lamb Class: Grand: Riley Urton, Reserve: Makenzie Voges, Blue: Gillian Urton, Julian Reed, Thomas Voges.
Fall Ewe Lamb: Grand: Makenzie Voges.
Yearling Ewe: Grand: Makenzie Voges.
Yearling Ram: Grand: Makenzie Voges.
Aged Ewe Lamb Pair: Grand: Makenzie Voges, Reserve: Thomas Voges, Blue: Julian Reed.
Intermediate Goat Showmanship: Grand: Makenzie Voges.
Junior Goat Showmanship: Grand: Aiden Cooley, Reserve: Jayden Buchanan.
Peewee Goat Showmanship: Grand: Braylen Hubbard.
Kid: Grand: MaKenzie Voges.
Doe/kid pair: Grand: Makenzie Voges.
Feeder Goat: Grand: Makenzie Voges.
Junior Rabbit Showmanship, sponsored by Gallagher Ford: Grand: Jayden Buchanan, Reserve: Brendon Cooley.
Peewee Rabbit Showmanship, sponsored by Edward Jones-Jason Land: Grand: Braylen Hubbard.
Doe Rabbit: Grand: Lauryn Avey.
Best Pet Rabbit: Grand: Lauryn Avey.
Senior Round Robin, sponsored by Gallagher Ford: Grand: Riley Urton, Reserve: Wyatt Madsen, Blue: Brooklyn Young, Heather Hubbard.
Intermediate Round Robin, Sponsored by Perdiz Shooting Sports: Grand: Makenzie Voges, Reserve: Gillian Urton, Blue: Jack Wines, George Reed, Katee Madsen.
Junior Round Robin, sponsored by Connor and Associates Nevada, LLC.: Grand: Thomas Voges, Reserve: Jayden Buchanan, Blue: Julian Reed, Dillion Baker, Cash Bullock.
Beef Costume: Cayden Bullock.
Sheep Costume: Ronan Allen and Heather Hubbard.
Goat Costume: Braylen Hubbard.
Grain Race: Cayden Bullock.
Hay Bale Decorating: Jack Wines.
Herdsman Award: The Young Family.
Sale Results:
Grand Champion Pig: Katee Madsen, $5/lb buyer: Mount Wheeler Power
Grand Champion Steer: George Reed, $2.50/lb buyer: J.M. Capriola Co.
Grand Champion Lamb: Makenzie Voges, $4.50/lb buyer: Rock Mtn. Ag
Sale buyers of 23 animals:
Mount Wheeler Power, J.M. Capriola Co., Rocky Mountain Ag, McEwen Mining, Remington Construction, Julian Tomera Ranches, Reed Red Angus, Tosha Kerby, Pete Goicochea, Direct Force Maintenance, Joelle Mackay, Empire Leather, Joe Essenberger, and Steve McDermitt. The sellers also received added money from American Ag Credit and Simplot.
The show and sale committee would like to thank the following businesses and people who helped sponsor this event. A big thank you to the Eureka County Public works, Ely NDF, and to the volunteers who made this event possible.
Judge Cassidy Collis, Ed Spear auctioneer, Sheriff Jesse Watts, and county extension; Gold Standard Ventures – major sponsor; Kinross – major sponsor; Newmont Goldcorp; Silver Creek Ranch; DJ’s Diner & Drive-In; Perdiz Sport Shooting Inc.; Elko Federal Credit Union;Edward Jones- Jason Land; Conner & Associates Nevada, LLC;Sestanovich Hay and Cattle; Pine Valley VFD; Ruby Mtn. Spring Water; Gallagher Ford; Total Eye Care; Palisade Ranch; Elko Veterinary Clinic;McConnell Law Office;Dr. Kevin Dinwiddie; Read & Powell LLP; Pioneer Urgent Care; Rawhide Sheds; First Vanadium
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.