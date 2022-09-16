Exercise in fresh air

ELKO – Looking for a new exercise challenge? Try the outdoor Fitness Court at Angel Park.

A launch party and ribbon-cutting hosted by the City of Elko, Renown Health and the National Fitness Campaign officially opened the new Fitness Court that offers seven exercises and movements to strengthen and tone different body parts.

Workouts incorporate body weight with the assistance of bars, rings and steps diagramed in seven fitness court areas. Side panels have charts with pictograms and information on the multiple exercises at three levels of difficulty, providing a total body workout called “7 movements in 7 minutes.”

Courtney Nalivka, a registered dietician and health professional in Elko, attended the launch party on Thursday afternoon. She remembered bringing her idea for an outdoor exercise location to the attention of the City Parks and Recreation Department about 18 months ago.

“It’s been a long time coming, and it’s a very exciting day to see it done and ready for use,” she said.

Nalivka said there are multiple physical and mental health benefits for people who exercise at the fitness court, assisted by the fresh air. “It’s a great way to improve physical and mental health. All-around total body.”

The City received a $50,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign and was sponsored by Renown Health to construct the facility on top of what was once the tennis courts at Angel Park. The City Council also approved a matching grant of $90,000 for the outdoor exercise court.

Parks and Recreation Director James Wiley said the project goes back about 10 years, when the City closed and demolished the tennis courts at Angel Park after they had fallen into disrepair. “They were in a very bad state of condition. They weren’t playable, and they weren’t safe.”

He added that the City has two other tennis courts at Southside and the Main City parks.

When Nalivka brought the idea of an outdoor exercise station to Wiley in early 2021, he said it was apparent it would be a good replacement at Angel Park.

After the City Council approved the project, the National Fitness Campaign contacted Wiley. “[The Fitness Court] fell into our laps. The timing was beautiful and perfect.”

NFC’s program works with cities and school districts to install 200 Fitness Courts nationwide. Elko was “basically ready to go. It worked out very cleanly,” Wiley said.

Speaking to those gathered for the ribbon-cutting on Thursday afternoon, Mayor Reece Keener said the new Fitness Court was “a welcome sight” for those driving past Angel Park.

“This has been unutilized space for years,” he said. “It’s absolutely great to see this utilized in such a great way.”

Wiley said some volunteers would act as fitness ambassadors or instructors, who will train people who sign up for exercise programs about once or twice a month.

Nalivka, who is one of the first volunteer fitness ambassadors to the Court, invited the community to try the different stations, which are free of charge and open to the public aged 14 years old and older.

“It’s in a centrally located area in the community, so it’s easy to get to,” she explained. “It’s in a really beautiful park where we’ve got an area for kids to play if moms want to come and do this.”

Wiley thanked Nalivka for her ambition. “Thank you for taking that initiative and pushing us to get this done.”