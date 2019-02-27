ELKO – Noted Reno artist Eric Holland and a selection of local artists are coming together in a plea to save the Ruby Mountains.
Duncan LittleCreek Gallery will host a Sierra Club show composed of Nevada mountain imagery from 5-8 p.m. March 16.
“The National Sierra Club put out to the Toiyabe Chapter of the Sierra Club that they had concerns about fracking in the Rubies,” Holland said. “The Rubies have become a place that is known not only throughout Nevada, but throughout the country.”
Holland said he enjoys visiting the Rubies and has painted them a number of times.
According to Holland, the Sierra Club perceives the Ruby Mountains as a spectacular wilderness area worthy of national park status.
According to a 2018 article published at biologicaldiversity.org, the Trump administration plans to lease 54,000 acres in the Ruby Mountains for oil and gas development.
“… the U.S. Forest Service plans to auction public land for drilling and fracking that includes crucial winter habitat for mule deer, priority habitat for greater sage grouse and creeks harboring the threatened Lahontan cutthroat trout.”
The plan has encountered significant opposition and the Forest Service has received more than 13,000 comments, according to a report at sierraclub.org.
“David Von Segurn, who has connections to the National Sierra Club, came to me saying the National Sierra Club wants to have an art show in Elko,” Holland said. “That’s why as a Nevada artist I jumped all over it. It’s a wedding of national interest and locals on the ground.”
According to Holland at least 20 to 25 percent of the sale price of each piece of art will go to support the cause.
“There are a myriad of ways to donate and help out,” Holland said. “Sometimes the best thing to do is on-the-ground activism.”
“I personally have a long history with environmental activism starting with fighting clear-cutting in Alaska in the 1990s,” Holland said. “The reason I am telling you about that is because we won. We stopped it.”
