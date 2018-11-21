ELKO – What do you get when you exchange a canvas, paint and brush with fabric, needle and thread? How about a distinctive art form that is in a category all its own?
“Stitching Art: Contemporary Quilts and More” is on exhibit at the Western Folklife Center’s Wiegand Gallery through Dec. 8, displaying the fabric art of six women who pooled their skills and talents into dozens of quilts.
An open house to meet the ladies is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 and includes a demonstration by Sharon Gilmore-Thomas at 1 p.m.
Crazy quilts, round-robbins, traditional wedding ring quilts and more are on display at the Wiegand Gallery. However, it’s the variety of the styles and intricacy of the work that prompted the Center’s artistic director Meg Glaser to invite Gilmore-Thompson to curate the exhibit.
“We don’t often get to highlight fabric arts as part of our work here at the Western Folklife Center,” said Glaser, “but it clearly falls within our mission of highlighting folk arts in the West and quilting is a big part of folk arts throughout the world, not just the western states.”
Gilmore-Thompson, who lives in Lamoille, picked up quilting after moving to the area from Carson City 35 years ago. As she developed her skills, she traded her standard sewing machine for one that is 16 feet long and that is much easier to use for her larger projects.
She also met others who enjoyed quilting as much as she did. Mable Beatty, Donna Chism, Holly Bruning, Karleen Bundy and Shirley Davis joined Gilmore-Thompson to form a quilting circle where they could learn from each other while piecing together round-robbins and work on solo projects.
But because the quilts are normally thought of as something to be used as a bedspread, the women who pieced together their quilts said they did more than simply sew pieces together. They artistically expanded their fabric canvases and created designs and patterns with thread and needle.
Using embroidery to enhance her quilts, Bruning stressed that although she uses a machine to do much of her stitching, she said it gives more detail to the overall design of the quilt.
Visualization also takes over, Burning said, adding that not only does the process keep going, it adds more complexity to the work.
“It leads you to adding more things,” Bruning said. “It opens your mind to put these different things together.”
For Gilmore-Thompson, she said she definitely has had more inspiration with a larger machine and a design wall that she uses to plan her work. Once her ideas and inspirations come together, she said the quilt then takes off.
“Sometimes it takes a little while to decide what’s going to enhance this the most,” Gilmore-Thompson said, “but once you start going on it, you can’t stop because it’s so much fun. The process gets you excited.”
The exhibit showcases thousands of hours of work from the women, but seeing it go from the coziness of a quilting circle to a gallery showing that will be seen by thousands of visitors is not easy to comprehend at first, said Bruning.
Essentially, it’s going from tossing around ideas over a cup of coffee to having people stand in awe of the work, she explained.
“As our project is done, we show them to each other, but the way it’s displayed today, it's like ‘wow, look at what I did,’” said Bruning, who had not had her work previously exhibited. However, she is enjoying the ride.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s been a lot of fun putting it together.”
Although not immediately thought of as art alongside painting, sculpture and photography, fabric art is worth taking a closer look at, said Bundy.
“It might spark an interest they’re not really aware of,” she said. “And you don’t have to have a pattern. You can use your imagination, likes and desires.”
The exhibit may also show visitors that there are no limitations to what can be created in fabric arts, added Chisim.
“You can see quilting that’s not traditional,” she said. “[It includes] cross-stitch and needlepoint and all the other stuff.”
For the women, the true satisfaction of the work comes when the project has finally been completed and all that’s left to do is sit back and enjoy it, said Gilmore-Thompson.
“It just fills your heart with joy when it’s done,” she said. “You go ‘oh my gosh! All those hours were worth it!’”
