SATURDAY
7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Livestock Classes in Judging Arena
8 a.m.
Cowboy Color Chase begins
Nevada Cattle Working Women’s Class
9 a.m.
Home Arts Building Opens
1 p.m.
Post Time Horse Races
Main Arena: Muley Roping follows Women’s Class
5:30 p.m.
Co-Ed Branding Eliminations
8 p.m.
Cowboy Dance
SUNDAY
8 a.m.
Champion Nevada Cow Horse
9:30 a.m.
Market Livestock Auction & Sale
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Home Arts Building Open
1 p.m.
Post Time Horse Races
Main Arena: Branding Finals
5:30 p.m.
Team Roping (Approx. time)
8 p.m.
Cowboy Dance
MONDAY
8 a.m.
Main Arena: Junior Riders 13-16
9 a.m.
Second Arena-Team Roping Finals
9 a.m.
Home Arts Building opens
10:30 a.m.
Reined work for youth classes
Herd work will follow for both classes
Young Buckaroos Junior Riders 9-12
1 p.m.
Presentation of the JM Capriola Award Outstanding Stockhorse Stevens/Mitchell Top Non Pro Rider
1 p.m.
Post Time Horse Races
Last race of day is the Annual Nevada Blackjack Challenge
3 p.m.
Exhibits and money may be picked up
6 p.m.
Building Closes
