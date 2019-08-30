{{featured_button_text}}

SATURDAY

7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Livestock Classes in Judging Arena

8 a.m.

Cowboy Color Chase begins

Nevada Cattle Working Women’s Class

9 a.m.

Home Arts Building Opens

1 p.m.

Post Time Horse Races

Main Arena: Muley Roping follows Women’s Class

5:30 p.m.

Co-Ed Branding Eliminations

8 p.m.

Cowboy Dance

SUNDAY

8 a.m.

Champion Nevada Cow Horse

9:30 a.m.

Market Livestock Auction & Sale

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Home Arts Building Open

1 p.m.

Post Time Horse Races

Main Arena: Branding Finals

5:30 p.m.

Team Roping (Approx. time)

8 p.m.

Cowboy Dance

MONDAY

8 a.m.

Main Arena: Junior Riders 13-16

9 a.m.

Second Arena-Team Roping Finals

9 a.m.

Home Arts Building opens

10:30 a.m.

Reined work for youth classes

Herd work will follow for both classes

Young Buckaroos Junior Riders 9-12

1 p.m.

Presentation of the JM Capriola Award Outstanding Stockhorse Stevens/Mitchell Top Non Pro Rider

1 p.m.

Post Time Horse Races

Last race of day is the Annual Nevada Blackjack Challenge

3 p.m.

Exhibits and money may be picked up

6 p.m.

Building Closes

