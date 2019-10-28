{{featured_button_text}}
City of Elko

ELKO – Leaves aren’t the only thing cluttering up yards this time of year.

Residents of Elko City and Elko County will be able to dispose of large, bulky items and yard waste such as tree branches and weeds from personal and public property without being charged a tipping fee.

The City of Elko’s semi-annual “Take Pride in Elko Day” fall community cleanup is set from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the landfill.

The fee will not be waived for commercial (business) customers.

Residents are asked to remove the doors from any bulky item that is self-locking, and to remember to cover loads on the way to the landfill to prevent losing any waste.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments