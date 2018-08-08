ELKO – Parents seeking help for their child’s academic success in school now have a place to receive support and resources year-round.
The Elko County School District Family and Community Engagement Center opened in July and offers a wide range of workshops, resources and supplies for parents — and children — throughout the school year and during the summer.
The center at 1105 Fairgrounds Road is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“It’s open to everyone — families and community members,” said Holli Kiechler, school district grant coordinator who oversees the center. “If you don’t know where to go, it starts here.”
Classes offered include Read By Grade 3; financial literacy; adult English as a second language classes; prediagnosis and management for autistic and deaf children; and college and career readiness.
Prekindergarten and kindergarten registrations, a clothing and school supply closet, food bank, and application assistance for free or reduced lunches, are some of the services available at the center.
Toys, books and games are on hand for children and teens to occupy themselves as their parents attend workshops in the colorfully decorated center.
Tutoring for students and college financial aid and application assistance for high school seniors during college week will also be offered.
Providing families education-based services and assistance was one of the driving forces for the school district, said Elko County School District Superintendent Todd Pehrson.
“We want this to be more of a learning center for the parent, an outlet where they can learn how to help their kid learn and succeed in school and get those resources,” Pehrson said.
Soon, the center will open an exam room allowing free clinics on certain days, and be staffed by two volunteer advanced practice registered nurses, Kiechler said. The room will also double as a neutral space for school counselors and social workers to meet with families.
Owyhee Combined Schools was the first engagement center in Elko County to open last year, but there is ongoing discussion about meeting the needs for the other schools in the district with either a room set aside for the center, or having a bus travel to the outlying schools, Pehrson said.
“To be more mobile, we’re throwing around the idea of getting a used bus to go to the schools one day out of the month,” Pehrson said.
Having a bus similar to Storey County’s “cow bus” – a classroom on wheels – that reaches rural areas combined with a bookmobile, would be ideal, Kiechler said.
“I would love to have a bus to drive around in,” she said.
The Family and Community Engagement Center is open to all students throughout the school district and will extend to children who are defined as homeless, Kiechler said.
“We are trying to reach out to the most vulnerable populations,” she said, which includes students who are living with another family or live in hotels.
Communities In Schools is partnering with the center for fundraising, promotion and referrals, Kiechler said.
“The more safety nets we have for vulnerable kids, the better,” she said.
Parent empowerment
Family engagement is an integral part of education, Pehrson said.
“We are supposed to make sure parents, and families are involved in decision-making or at least in communication with what we’re doing,” he said.
One of the outcomes is a family who can handle multiple roles as a supporter, encourager, monitor, advocate, decision-maker and collaborator, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s framework for family-school partnerships.
“We envision the family center as providing professional development for staff to understand what family engagement looks like in a school,” Kiechler said.
Teaching doesn’t end in the classroom, Kiechler and Pehrson said, but it is ongoing by playing a board game, taking a trip to the store, or even while getting an ice cream cone.
“Hopefully, we can give them ideas and strategies … ways to educate a child in everyday settings,” Kiechler said.
Discussing methods for families to educate their children at home may also break down misconceptions some parents have about teaching math or reading outside of school.
“You don’t need to have a degree in math to talk to your preschooler about numbers, and you don’t need to be a licensed teacher to engage in education,” Kiechler said.
Helping families realize that there is a correlation between involved parents and good grades is the ultimate aim of the center, Pehrson explained.
“Research shows that an engaged parent means you’re kid’s going to be engaged in school and be successful,” he said.
Community participation
Developing the Family Enrichment Center was something the district saw as necessary to bring parents, teachers, administration and school staff together for the goal of educating children and preparing them for the workforce or college.
“It’s providing that umbrella to make sure we’re getting everyone involved,” Kiechler said.
It isn’t limited to educators or families of students. It extends to the community as a whole, as residents are invited to volunteer time or make donations.
“Community support is going to be a really great asset to making the center work,” Kiechler said. “We have the goal of the center establishing relationships with families and community partners, [which is also] the goal of academic achievement for these students. I think we can do some great things for our kids.”
As an opportunity to partner with the community and maximize community resources, Kiechler said plans are in the works to make the center available on weekends for court-ordered, supervised child custody exchanges.
“It’s not finalized yet. We’ve applied for grant funding to pay for licensed social workers and law enforcement” to be on-site during the exchanges Kiechler said. The location will be a “quite, education-based area” for the families involved, she added.
By including the community and encouraging involvement, Kiechler said she hopes the center delivers another message about the need for everyone to share the goal of educating all children.
“Education contributes to the well-being of our entire community,” she said. “I hope the center will convey that education belongs to everyone, and the community has a part to play in that.”
Elizabeth Bishop and Chantell Giere, family and schools support assistants, said they are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the center.
“Any age group is welcome,” Bishop said. “Parents, grandparents — anyone who wants to come.”
The ultimate goal
The center opened in July and is in the district’s former Training Center module. It was funded by a “blending and braiding” of funding from different grants that included a family engagement component, Pehrson said.
Some of the grants that contributed to the center included Read by Grade 3 — which funds a training program for parents — Title I and Victory Funds, as well as contributions from the general fund, and requests from other budgets that have dollars set aside for family engagement, Kiechler said. The funding will cover programs and initiatives that will run within the center.
So far, Clark County School District and Washoe County School District are the only other districts with family engagement centers.
Although the center offers resources for parents, Kiechler said there are hopes for a single building to house multiple organizations: CIS, the Center for Healthy Families along with the Family and Community Engagement Center.
“As we are building community partnerships, I think some community members would like to see a larger facility with more resources and partners, or a one-stop-shop for families,” Kiechler said.
The ultimate goal, however, is to make sure that all schoolchildren receive the best both educators and parents have to offer, Kiechler and Pehrson said.
“I think if our center does nothing but remind parents that they are their child’s first and most important teacher, I think we’ll be successful,” Kiechler said.
Pehrson said he believes the center is “worthwhile,” and having that space set apart just for parents to offer training, programs, information for their child’s achievement in school will reap valuable benefits,.
“We need a place for all those things to come together because we have to help parents,” he said. “We want our kids to succeed, and that’s the bottom line.”
“Community support is going to be a really great asset to making the center work. We have the goal of the center establishing relationships with families and community partners, [which is also] the goal of academic achievement for these students. I think we can do some great things for our kids.” <&textAlign: right>— Holli Kiechler, Elko County School District grant coordinator
“We want this to be more of a learning center for the parent, an outlet where they can learn how to help their kid learn and succeed in school and get those resources.” <&textAlign: right>— Todd Pehrson, Elko County School District superintendent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.