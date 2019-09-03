ELKO — Family Resource Center staff and the Puppy Love Committee are wrapping up preparations for the fourth annual Puppy Love 5k Fun Run/Walk on Sept. 15 in Elko’s Johnny Appleseed Park.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. Walkers will start at 7:45 a.m. and runners will begin at 8 a.m. All are welcome to attend the event and participate in the 5k with or without dogs. The registration fee is $30. Children under age 16, when supervised by a registered adult, can run or walk at no charge.
The first 150 adults to register will receive a free WAG bag stuffed with value-added rewards for people and pets as well as a race shirt.
Puppy Love Committee Chair Kellie Gonzales, says, “This highly anticipated fourth year is causing an animated response from sponsors, runners, walkers and dog lovers alike.”
Major event sponsors include Wells Fargo, Cashman Equipment, Elko Fly Shop, EideBailly, Elko Federal Credit Union, Elko Spine & Rehabilitation, Alpine Insurance, Print ‘N Copy, Knight Piesold, Elko Veterinary Clinic, Canyon Construction and Komatsu.
“This year we will provide a portion of the funds raised to the Animal House Shelter and Sanctuary to offset fees for spaying/neutering pets.” Gonzales says.
The event features a finish-line celebration with musical entertainment by Marin Mobile DJ Sound and Lighting, dog tag patches for all participants, raffle prizes, and a healthy-snack refresh table.
Dogs won’t be left out when it comes to prizes and awards with three winners and their owners competing for commemorative awards in three categories: top dog, best costume, and friendliest pup.
“The raffle, with more than 20 prizes, has something to interest everyone,” says Gonzales, “including huge gift baskets for runners, dogs, readers, kids, kitchen, home décor, office, and dog lovers.”
Raffle tickets are $1 each. For safety reasons, all dogs must be kept on a 6-foot maximum leash at all times and be friendly event participants.
Gonzales says, “We hope everyone will support this family event and it promises to be even more exciting than ever, with joyful dogs, healthy activities and positive social interaction!”
Pre-registration is encouraged and you can save money if you register online prior to Sept. 13 at https://runsignup.com/Race/NV/Elko/PuppyLove5K
The mission of the Family Resource Center is to enhance the quality of lives for Northeastern Nevada residents through education, programs and community connections. Program include individualized private parenting education, application assistance for housing, energy assistance and qualified health plans, healthy teen programs, and nutrition education.
During the 2017-2018 fiscal year, FRC assisted 13,683 individuals by helping them live their best life possible.
For more information about the Puppy Love 5K or their programs and services, call the Family Resource Center, 753-7352, or visit www.elkofrc.org.
