OWYHEE -- The Elko County School District Family & Community Engagement Center recently provided a Family Reading Night at the Owyhee Combined School. Families were provided the book "Song of the Wild: A First Book of Animals," a 2018-19 Read Across America book selection. This event was open to all ages.
All of the students sat in circle and were read some excerpts from the book and answered questions afterwards. This read-aloud modeled literacy and reading strategies the students and families can use at home. Then the students rejoined their families where they were shown models of animals created from the book.
Families were supplied art kits and students, parents and even an older brother and sister made animal creations. At the end of the lesson students talked about their animal and gave facts about the animal they learned from the book.
This event was a fun, hands-on activity dedicated to improving vocabulary, fluency and reading for pleasure. Students and families are appreciative of the services and book provided by the Engagement Center.
