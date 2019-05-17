ELKO — Family Resource Centers of Northeastern Nevada has earned the 2018 Platinum GuideStar Nonprofit Profile Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, the world’s largest source of nonprofit information. By sharing metrics highlighting progress FRCNN is making toward its mission, the organization is helping donors move beyond simplistic ways of nonprofit evaluation such as overhead ratios.
The GuideStar database contains a profile for every tax-exempt nonprofit registered with the IRS. GuideStar encourages every nonprofit to claim and update its profile at no cost to the organization. Updating allows nonprofits to share a wealth of up-to-date information with the more than 8 million people who visit GuideStar to learn more about nonprofit organizations each year. Updating also allows nonprofits to share information with the more than 200 philanthropic websites and applications that are powered by GuideStar data. To reach a given participation level, organizations need to complete all required fields for that participation level. The GuideStar participation levels, acknowledged as symbols of transparency in the nonprofit sector, are displayed on all updated participants' profiles in the GuideStar database.
"The FRCNN Board of Directors and staff believe in being transparent about our work,” said Vice President Tracy Miller, “we are excited to convey our organization’s results in a user-friendly and highly visual manner. By updating our GuideStar Nonprofit Profile to the Platinum level, we can now easily share a wealth of up-to-date organizational metrics with our supporters as well as GuideStar's immense online audience, which includes donors, grantmakers, our peers, and the media."
To reach the Platinum level, FRCNN added extensive information to its Nonprofit Profile on GuideStar: basic contact and organizational information; in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies, and capabilities; and quantitative information about results and progress toward its mission. By taking the time to provide this information, FRCNN has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and to giving donors and funders meaningful data to evaluate FRCNN.
Miller said, “The Family Resource Center is a mission-driven organization. Board members and staff alike focus their actions on achieving our mission of enhancing the quality of life for Northeastern Nevada residents through education, programs and community connections.”
Research conducted by McKinsey & Company, has found that nonprofit organizations, despite the enormous difficulties, can measure their success in achieving their mission, and GuideStar is a way to capture success in a way that makes it easy for others to see and understand. McKinsey & Company is an American worldwide management consulting firm. They conduct qualitative and quantitative analysis to evaluate management decisions across public and private sectors. Widely considered the most prestigious management consultancy, McKinsey's clientele includes 80% of the world's largest corporations, and an extensive list of governments and non-profit organizations.
"I encourage everyone to visit our profile on GuideStar to see what we're all about," added Miller. “We’re happy that our GuideStar Platinum Nonprofit Profile and its associated benefits help us better communicate our organization’s initiatives at a global scale."
The Family Resource Centers of Northeastern Nevada GuideStar profile can be found at https://www.guidestar.org/Profile/8434617. For more information about the programs and services provides by the Family Resource Center, contact them at 753-7352, or visit them in Elko at 331 Seventh St.
