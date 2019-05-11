Family rodeo keeps traditions alive

SPRING CREEK – All it takes is that first ride — clinging to a sheep — for most kids to fall in love with the rodeo.
Just ask Charlie Bingenheimer, 4, who sipped on an orange juice with his father, Phil, after competing in his first mutton busting contest.
“It was pretty fun riding,” he said. “It was like a roller coaster.”
Bingenheimer was one of dozens of entrants in the Pee Wee event at the Spring Creek Family Rodeo on May 4 that included stick horse barrel racing, dummy roping and sheep riding.
The third annual event at the Spring Creek Horse Palace brought families together to watch children and grandchildren compete before the main rodeo began.
“It’s a family thing. We come every year,” said Jeff Putt of Battle Mountain, who was there to see his four grandchildren between the ages of 5 and 8 participate in sheep riding and steer riding contests.
Putt does not have a background in rodeo, explaining that his grandchildren were the ones who started a new tradition in the family. They compete in events in Elko, Lovelock and Winnemucca.
“We go all over with rodeo,” he said, adding that the thrill of the sheep and steer riding keeps his grandchildren looking forward to each event.
“Every year, they can’t wait,” Putt said. “They’re so excited that one of them got up at dawn and was already dressed.”
Maria Gomez was one of the parents in the stand watching her 5-year-old daughter compete in the Pee Wee events. Just like Putt’s grandchildren, her daughter and oldest son took an interest in rodeo on their own and started entering contests.
“It’s fun to watch them,” Gomez said.
But for some families, rodeo runs deep, with two, three and even four generations getting involved.
The Barton family is one of those multi-generation families that goes back four generations. Three were represented at the rodeo: Bryan, his son Casey, and Casey’s 3-year-old, Bryton.
Bryton competed in all three Pee Wee events and signed up for a fourth, the junior barrel racing.
“He loves it,” said Casey Barton, Bryton’s father. “It was a spur of the moment entry, but he wanted to keep going.”
In addition to creating a family bond, the rodeos also teach valuable life lessons, said Charlie Bingenheimer’s father, Phil.
Phil Bingenheimer’s rodeo tradition started at the Horse Palace 26 years ago riding bucking horses. Now retired from riding bareback and saddle bronc, he said he believes it is essential to pass on the lessons he learned to his son.
“It’s extremely important [because] it teaches kids not to quit, keep trying [and] if you fall down, you get up, and you dust yourself off,” Phil said.
Teaching moral values such as hard work and practice start at a young age, Phil explained, and it eventually pays off.
“Those are the morals and values most western people grew up with and had instilled in them,” he said.
Family rodeos are a staple of V-L Rodeo Productions, said Patty Means. She and her husband Aron produce several family-oriented events throughout the year, including barrel racing and the Super Summer Saddle Series.
“It’s for everybody,” Means said, adding that contestants at the Spring Creek Rodeo were expected to be between 100 and 200, with some coming in from as far away as Montana, Oregon and Washington.
Means has watched as the students she and Aron coached in high school rodeo return with their own families to keep the tradition alive while contributing to the popularity of the rodeo.
“I see this growing and doubling in contestants and spectators,” Means said, “getting bigger and better.”
Hard work and practice “are the morals and values most western people grew up with and had instilled in them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.