Father daughter ball is back

ELKO — This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Great Basin College Father Daughter Ball on Oct. 4.
“We are going all out with the decorations, and there will be delicious food and door prizes galore,” said Angie de Braga, director of continuing education and community outreach.
The event began in 2010 at the Western Folklife Center with about 150 people attending, according to de Braga. It then moved to the Red Lion Ballroom which quickly became too small. For the last four or five years the event has been held at the Elko Convention Center, where 500 people have joined in the fun.
“Some of the most memorable themes have been “An Evening in Paris,” “Winter Wonderland,” and my favorite, “Dancing through the Decades,” where we saw lots of poodle skirts and leather jackets in addition to some great disco outfits,” de Braga said.
“This year the theme is ‘SuperHeroes,’ so, in addition to girls in beautiful dresses, we’re sure to see Super Girl, Wonder Woman, Cat Woman, and more. The girls will vote for next year’s theme at the dance, and it will be announced before they go home.”
DJ Chip Stone has promised a new and improved light show. He also plans lots of fun dance and lip sync contests throughout the night, de Braga said.
For tickets call 753-2202 or stop by the continuing education office at 1025 Chilton Circle to purchase them. The cost is $25 per person.
